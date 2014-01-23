Universal Orlando reveals ‘Harry Potter’ expansion designs

The world of “Harry Potter” is expanding. Or should we say, the “Wizarding World.”

Universal Orlando Resort and Warner Bros. Entertainment today announced the expansion of their hugely-successful “Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade” attraction with “Diagon Alley,” a brand-new area that will include shops, restaurants and a “revolutionary” new ride called “Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts,” described as a “multi-sensory, multi-dimensional journey that will take theme park attractions to a new level.” The new area will be located within Universal Studios and will be linked with “Harry Potter – Hogsmeade” (itself situated at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park) via the iconic Hogwarts Express.

According to the press release, “Diagon Alley” will allow visitors to:

– Ride the Hogwarts Express between King’s Cross and Hogsmeade Stations, enjoying views of the British countryside along the way;

– Navigate their way through the Gringotts vauls on the “Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts” ride;

– Witness firsthand the “magical experience of a wand choosing a wizard” at “Ollivanders” wand shop;

– Venture through the darkness of Knockturn Alley and “Borgin and Burkes,” a shop specializing in the Dark Arts;

– And visit a number of famous Diagon Alley establishments including “Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes” novelty shop, “Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions,” “Magical Menagerie” stuffed animal store, “Wiseacre’s Wizarding Equipment,” “Quality Quidditch Supplies,” stationery shop “Scribbulus,” the “Leaky Cauldron” restaurant and “Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour.”

Check out all the “Diagon Alley” concept photos in the gallery below, and for even more information on the new area you can visit UniversalOrlando.com/HarryPotter.