Universal Adds Two More Monsters To The Dark Universe, Wants To Cast Jennifer Lawrence And Others

#Michael Fassbender #Charlize Theron #Jennifer Lawrence
Entertainment Editor
06.07.17 11 Comments

Universal Pictures

Universal recently announced their monsters will now be referred to as the Dark Universe, with several huge names already on board for multiple movies. Sofia Boutella and Tom Cruise are playing The Mummy and the guy fighting her, respectively. Russell Crowe is playing Dr. Henry Jekyll, Johnny Depp will be The Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem will steal away Aaron Eckhart’s title as world’s sexiest Frankenstein.

But those aren’t the only stars and monsters Universal is lining up for this ambitious cinematic universe. The Mummy director/producer Alex Kurtzman has previously made it known that Van Helsing, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula were also being considered (but 2014’s Dracula Untold is not included in this universe).

Now, in an interview with FANDOM, Kurtzman has revealed four more actors they’d love to sign and two more Universal Monsters getting film adaptations. “We know we’re going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man,” Kurtzman said, marking the first time the Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame have been namechecked. He also listed actors he’d like to add to the cast: “I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in. I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in. I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.”

Angelia Jolie has been rumored for the Bride of Frankenstein role before. We don’t know which roles the others would play, if cast, or how the Phantom and Quasimodo would be brought into the modern day and still make sense, but we’d definitely watch Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar-winning turn as Quasimodo.

(Via FANDOM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender#Charlize Theron#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSALEX KURTZMANANGELINA JOLIECHARLIZE THERONDARK UNIVERSEJENNIFER LAWRENCEMICHAEL FASSBENDERUniversal

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP