Universal’s ‘The Mummy’ gets release date; shuffles ‘Warcraft’ to 2016

(CBR) Not content to simply sit back and enjoy the turkey, Universal Pictures has used the holiday lull to announce release dates for “The Mummy” and a newly shifted “Warcraft”.

“The Mummy” will shamble from its tomb on April 22, 2016. Last month, co-producer Roberto Orci noted that this film and “Van Helsing”, along with any other Universal Monster remakes, might exist in a shared universe, much like the Marvel movies. Here”s an official summary for “The Mummy”:

A legend that has endured since the dawn of man is reborn in THE MUMMY, Universal Pictures” all-new epic action-adventure. THE MUMMY is conceived with dramatic intensity by an imaginative creative team including director Andy Muschietti (Mama) and producers Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci (Star Trek and Transformers series) and Sean Daniel (The Mummy trilogy). Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) wrote the screenplay, and Bobby Cohen and Barbara Muschietti will executive produce.

Meanwhile, the studio moved the release of “Warcraft” from Dec. 18, 2015 to March 2016. The move came after Disney announced plans to open a little film called “Star Wars: Episode VII”.