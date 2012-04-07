Universal’s ‘Woody Woodpecker’ update adds screenwriters

Ha ha ha HA ha!

Woody Woodpecker will be the latest vintage cartoon character to get the big screen treatment, and Illumination Entertainment have found screenwriters for the job.

John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have been hired to write the script, according to Deadline.com. They’ve previously written for the Mike Judge shows “Beavis and Butthead” and “King of the Hill,” as well as writing Will Ferrell’s “Blades of Glory.” They also served as producers on Judge’s 2009 live-action comedy “Extract,” starring Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis and Ben Affleck. All of these things are funny, so that’s a promising sign.

Illumination, who scored hits with “The Lorax” and “Despicable Me,” set up the animated adaptation (presumably CGI) at Universal.

First appearing in 1940, the Walter Lantz-created character starred in hundreds of short films, and made the transition to TV in the 1960s.