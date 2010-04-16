Unknown takes a missionary position opposite Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 4’

When the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie was first announced in 2002 most moviegoers wouldn’t have recognized any of the cast besides Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush. Back then Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom were hardly household names. So, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Depp having promised “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” would begin a whole new arc for Captain Jack Sparrow, it’s not surprising more relative unknowns are jumping on board the Black Pearl this time around.
The latest to join “Tides'” journey to the fountain of youth is Sam Clafin. Walt Disney studios says the 23-year-old Brit will play the key role of Philip, a youthful missionary. He’s the second casting announcement this week after the studio revealed on Wednesday that French actress Astrid Berges-Frisbey would play the beautiful and alluring mermaid Syrena in the sequel.
Clafin credits include the upcoming Starz mini-series “The Pillars of Earth” and the UK TV movie “The Lost Future.”
Besides Depp, Clafin and Berges-Frisbey will join veterans Penelope Cruz and Ian MacShane when “Tides” begins production in Hawaii this June.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” will open nationwide on May 20, 2011.
Without Bloom and Knightly it won’t be Pirates of the Caribbean. It will be some other movie with Depp. Not interested. I’m a long time fan of POTC but I’m not watching the 4th movie. Will Turner is my favorite character. Wihtout Orlando I won’t waste my time and money on the next project of Mr. Bruckheimer. The movie is going to sink.
Len, Will and Elizabeth’s Story was wrapped up in the sequels, so there is no reason to bring them back to the fold; what could the writers do with their characters?. Clearly, the entire reason any sequels were made is because of Depp’s work as Captain Sparrow. You’d have to be insane to think that, without Depp, the first movie would have worked at all. While I unabashably love the entire series, flaws and all, Bloom, while a good supporting character, would not be able to support such an epic storyline. My hope for the next movie is that if they eventually make sequels is to plant the seeds of the story and themes in the upcoming film, not throw out a “calypso” or similar MacGuffin to just make the story go.