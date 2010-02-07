‘Up’ triumphs at the Annie Awards, Oscar is next

The men and women in the animation field honored their own last night at the the 37th Annual Annie Awards and as expected, Pixar Animation’s “Up” took home the top prize for Best Animated Feature.  However, the critical and box office blockbuster hardly dominated the theatrical categories.  “Princess and the Frog” and “Coraline” each took home three statues, “Up” was awarded only two and “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” took home one award each (“Fox’s” was significantly for Writing in a Feature Production). “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs” and “The Secret of Kells” left empty handed.

The biggest surprise of the night would have to be “Coraline’s” Bruno Coulais winning the Music in a Feature Production award over Michael Giacchino’s Golden Globe and Grammy-winning score for “Up.”  However, unlike the other guilds, ASIFA does not have as much representation within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to really affect Oscar voting.  Both “Up” and Giacchino’s score are the frontrunners to win the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score during the Academy Awards on March 7.

The complete list of winners, including those in the television categories, are as follows:

Best Animated Feature
“Up” – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Home Entertainment Production
“Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder” – The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Animated Short Subject
“Robot Chicken: Star Wars 2.5” – ShadowMachine

Best Animated Television Commercial
Spanish Lottery “Deportees” – Acme Filmworks, Inc.

Best Animated Television Production
“Prep and Landing” – ABC Family/Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Television Production for Children
“The Penguins of Madagascar” – Nickelodeon and DreamWorks Animation

Animated Effects
James Mansfield “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Animation in a Television Production
Phillip To “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space” – DreamWorks Animation

Character Animation in a Feature Production
Eric Goldberg “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design in a Television Production
Bill Schwab “Prep and Landing” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design in a Feature Production
Shane Prigmore “Coraline” – Laika

Directing in a Television Production
Bret Haaland “The Penguins of Madagascar – Launchtime” – Nickelodeon and DreamWorks Animation

Directing in a Feature Production
Pete Docter “Up” – Pixar Animation Studios

Music in a Television Production
Guy Moon “The Fairly OddParents: “Wishology-The Big Beginning” – Nickelodeon

Music in a Feature Production
Bruno Coulais “Coraline” – Laika

Production Design in a Television Production
Andy Harkness “Prep and Landing” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Production Design in a Feature Production
Tadahiro Uesugi “Coraline” – Laika

Storyboarding in a Television Production
Robert Koo “Merry Madagascar” – DreamWorks Animation

Storyboarding in a Feature Production
Tom Owens “Monsters vs. Aliens” – DreamWorks Animation

Voice Acting in a Television Production
Tom Kenny – Voice of SpongeBob – “SpongeBob SquarePants – Truth or Square” – Nickelodeon

Voice Acting in a Feature Production
Jen Cody – Voice of Charlotte – “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writing in a Television Production
Daniel Chun – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XX” – Gracie Films

Writing in a Feature Production
Wes Anderson and Noah Baumbach – “Fantastic Mr. Fox” – 20th Century Fox
 

