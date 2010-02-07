‘Up’ triumphs at the Annie Awards, Oscar is next

The men and women in the animation field honored their own last night at the the 37th Annual Annie Awards and as expected, Pixar Animation’s “Up” took home the top prize for Best Animated Feature. However, the critical and box office blockbuster hardly dominated the theatrical categories. “Princess and the Frog” and “Coraline” each took home three statues, “Up” was awarded only two and “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” took home one award each (“Fox’s” was significantly for Writing in a Feature Production). “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs” and “The Secret of Kells” left empty handed.

The biggest surprise of the night would have to be “Coraline’s” Bruno Coulais winning the Music in a Feature Production award over Michael Giacchino’s Golden Globe and Grammy-winning score for “Up.” However, unlike the other guilds, ASIFA does not have as much representation within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to really affect Oscar voting. Both “Up” and Giacchino’s score are the frontrunners to win the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score during the Academy Awards on March 7.

The complete list of winners, including those in the television categories, are as follows:

Best Animated Feature

“Up” – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Home Entertainment Production

“Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder” – The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Animated Short Subject

“Robot Chicken: Star Wars 2.5” – ShadowMachine

Best Animated Television Commercial

Spanish Lottery “Deportees” – Acme Filmworks, Inc.

Best Animated Television Production

“Prep and Landing” – ABC Family/Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Television Production for Children

“The Penguins of Madagascar” – Nickelodeon and DreamWorks Animation

Animated Effects

James Mansfield “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Animation in a Television Production

Phillip To “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space” – DreamWorks Animation



Character Animation in a Feature Production

Eric Goldberg “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design in a Television Production

Bill Schwab “Prep and Landing” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design in a Feature Production

Shane Prigmore “Coraline” – Laika

Directing in a Television Production

Bret Haaland “The Penguins of Madagascar – Launchtime” – Nickelodeon and DreamWorks Animation

Directing in a Feature Production

Pete Docter “Up” – Pixar Animation Studios

Music in a Television Production

Guy Moon “The Fairly OddParents: “Wishology-The Big Beginning” – Nickelodeon

Music in a Feature Production

Bruno Coulais “Coraline” – Laika

Production Design in a Television Production

Andy Harkness “Prep and Landing” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Production Design in a Feature Production

Tadahiro Uesugi “Coraline” – Laika

Storyboarding in a Television Production

Robert Koo “Merry Madagascar” – DreamWorks Animation



Storyboarding in a Feature Production

Tom Owens “Monsters vs. Aliens” – DreamWorks Animation

Voice Acting in a Television Production

Tom Kenny – Voice of SpongeBob – “SpongeBob SquarePants – Truth or Square” – Nickelodeon



Voice Acting in a Feature Production

Jen Cody – Voice of Charlotte – “The Princess and the Frog” – Walt Disney Animation Studios



Writing in a Television Production

Daniel Chun – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XX” – Gracie Films



Writing in a Feature Production

Wes Anderson and Noah Baumbach – “Fantastic Mr. Fox” – 20th Century Fox



