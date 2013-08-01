Upcoming ‘Doctor Who’ live special will reveal the new doctor

“Doctor Who” fans need to cancel their plans for Sunday.

The next Doctor of will be revealed during a live special airing this weekend on BBC America and BBC One.

The half hour special will include special guests, featuring veteran Doctors, companions and celebrity fans. Current Doctor Matt Smith and the show’s lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat will be interviewed as well. But the main event will occur when Host Zoe Ball announces the Twelfth Doctor in front of a live studio audience.

“The decision is made and the time has come to reveal who”s taking over the TARDIS,” teased Moffat in a press release. “For the last of the Time Lords, the clock is striking twelve.”

Smith will next appear as the Dcotor in the 50th Anniversary special, set to air Saturday, November 23 and his Eleventh Doctor will regenerate in the Christmas Special.

The live special will air Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 pm ET on BBC AMERICA and BBC One in the UK



Who do you want to see as the new Doctor?