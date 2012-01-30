Spice Girls and Pussycat Dolls reveal plans fit for a queen

Proving that the sum is greater than any of the individual parts (sorry, Nicole Scherzinger), a new iteration of the Pussycat Dolls will be unwrapped in a GoDaddy commercial set to air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

It”s a match made in Madison Ave. heaven: GoDaddy, which registers web names, has a history of revealing revealing female body parts in its ads, and the Pussycat Dolls have lots of body parts to reveal.

The new PD line-up, according to Popcrush, includes former Girlicious gal Christina Sayers, former pro cheerleaders Vanessa Curry and Erica Jenkins, “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Paula Van Oppen, and ex-Paradiso Girl Lauren Bennett (best known for appearing on LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem”).

In other girl group news, the Spice Girls, who are rumored to be reuniting for the Summer Olympics, may be getting together before the Games kick off. Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, hints during an interview with Australian morning program, “Sunrise,” that the quintet will perform as part of Queen Elizabeth II”s Diamond Jubilee celebration in June.

Mel B was primarily on “Sunrise” to tout her weight loss through Jenny Craig, and she was a very good pitch woman given how many times she got in Jenny”s name. She also plugged The Spice Girls musical, which will open this year.

When asked about a reunion, Mel B notes, “I”m always down for a Spice Girls reunion… I”m a Spice Girls through and through.” When asked specifically about the Olympics, she says “Well, we do have the Queen”s Diamond Jubilee coming up. Did I really say that?”

Below is a preview of the Pussycat Dolls’ GoDaddy commercial.