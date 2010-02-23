Update: Jennifer Lopez confirms split with Sony Music and a new home

Following the news on Monday that Jennifer Lopez and her longtime label home, Epic Records, Lopez has released a statement confirming the split. The statement in full is below:

“I am making this statement to put an end to any confusion in regards to my next album, titled ‘Love.” I have belonged to the Sony family since the beginning of my career as a singer and together we”ve had great success. I have fulfilled my contractual responsibilities with Sony/Epic up to this point, and we have both reached friendly terms about my departure from the label. I”m also happy to say that we”ve found a new home for my album, ‘Love,” and that it is slated for release in the summer of 2010.”

Although she doesn”t mention her new label, Deadline Hollywood, which broke the story yesterday, suggested that she may head to Island Def Jam.

Given that her website is still controlled by Sony, there”s no word of the split on http://www.jenniferlopez.com, and Lopez has not tweeted since Feb. 21.

