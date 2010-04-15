USA gives ‘Burn Notice’ a double renewal

Not content to merely renew its key series, USA has ordered up two more seasons of “Burn Notice.”

According to Variety , USA has snagged 15 and 18 episode fifth and sixth seasons of “Burn Notice.” That order is already on top of the fourth season, which is currently shooting in Miami and will premiere on June 3.

“Burn Notice,” which stars Jeffrey Donovan, is cable’s top-rated show. If you include live-plus-7 data, as apparently USA wants to, “Burn Notice” averaged 7.1 million viewers, including 3.3 million in the 18-49 demo.

In addition to its own ratings contribution to USA’s status as the No. 1 ad-supported cable station, “Burn Notice” helped to establish a tonal template for subsequent USA hits including “Royal Pains,” “White Collar” and the upcoming “Covert Affairs.”

Created by Matt Nix, “Burn Notice” also stars Gabrielle Anwar, Bruce Campbell and Sharon Gless.

We’d tell you what it’s about, but that would allow you to cheat at the popular fictional game show “What Is ‘Burn Notice’?”