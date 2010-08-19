USA renews ‘Covert Affairs’ for second season

It’s been a busy couple of days for USA programming announcement. Yesterday, the cable channel announced dates (some specific, some rough) for when several new and returning series would be airing in fall and winter. And today, USA announced the renewal of “Covert Affairs” for a second season.

“Covert Affairs,” starring Piper Perabo as a rookie CIA agent, Christopher Gorham as a blind data analyst, Kari Matchett as their boss and Peter Gallagher as her husband and colleague, debuted on July 13. It has been a strong performer in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year-old demographic, this week hitting a series high with 2.34 million in that demo and 5.4 million viewers overall.

Season one will wrap in mid-September. (While USA splits the seasons of its veteran series, it usually runs the first years of shows straight through.)