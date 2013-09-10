USA renews ‘Graceland’ for Season 2

Just ahead of this week’s Season 1 finale, USA has reassured fans of the summer drama “Graceland” that a second season is, indeed, in the offing.

USA announced on Tuesday (September 10) that it has ordered a 13-episode second season for “Graceland,” which apparently ranks as the summer’s top new cable drama among adults 18-49. The 12-episode first season concludes on Thursday night.

“Jeff Eastin has once again delivered for USA Network. ‘Graceland’s’ brilliant serialized storytelling mixed with striking cinematography and a captivating ensemble cast has clearly resonated with a wide audience,” blurbs USA President C McCumber. “We”re proud to be the home of summer”s top new cable drama and anticipate ‘Graceland’ will be a long-term player for the network.”

Per USA, “Graceland” has averaged 4 million total viewers, including 1.8 million viewers in the 18-49 demo since its June 6 premiere. The network is particularly pleased with the 75 percent overall growth factoring in Live+7 DVR figures, with a whopping 90 percent bump in the 18-49 demo.

The Florida-shot drama stars Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Ferlito, Brandon Jay McLaren, Serinda Swan and Manny Montana.