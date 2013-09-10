USA renews ‘Graceland’ for Season 2

Just ahead of this week’s Season 1 finale, USA has reassured fans of the summer drama “Graceland” that a second season is, indeed, in the offing.
USA announced on Tuesday (September 10) that it has ordered a 13-episode second season for “Graceland,” which apparently ranks as the summer’s top new cable drama among adults 18-49. The 12-episode first season concludes on Thursday night.
“Jeff Eastin has once again delivered for USA Network. ‘Graceland’s’ brilliant serialized storytelling mixed with striking cinematography and a captivating ensemble cast has clearly resonated with a wide audience,” blurbs USA President C McCumber. “We”re proud to be the home of summer”s top new cable drama and anticipate ‘Graceland’ will be a long-term player for the network.”
Per USA, “Graceland” has averaged 4 million total viewers, including 1.8 million viewers in the 18-49 demo since its June 6 premiere. The network is particularly pleased with the 75 percent overall growth factoring in Live+7 DVR figures, with a whopping 90 percent bump in the 18-49 demo.
The Florida-shot drama stars Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Ferlito, Brandon Jay McLaren, Serinda Swan and Manny Montana.
I love this show. Great characters and stories and love the focus on how these people can’t have normal romantic relationships because of their jobs.
The SErinda Swan pic is my favorite thing about this story
Love this show. Great characterisation and depth. It hasn’t finished airing all the episodes over here yet but I couldn’t wait so watched them all online and I wasn’t disappointed. Best show I’ve seen in ages, can’t wait for season 2
