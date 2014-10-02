USA renews “Satisfaction,” cancels “Rush”

Both shows debuted together this summer, but only the one exploring marriage and fidelity starring Matt Passamore is moving on.

“Stalker” has a solid debut

About 9 million watched CBS” new drama starring Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q. PLUS: “Black-ish” falls slightly in Week 2.

Charlie Sheen denies pulling a knife on a dental assistant

Sheen”s rep admits he went crazy last week in a dental chair, but he never pulled a knife as a since-fired dental assistant claims. All he did was accidentally knock over instruments in a dental tray, according to his rep.

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at being named the “most dangerous” celebrity on the internet

Kimmel presented a compilation of news clippings of the “most dangerous” news.

“Star Wars Rebels” renewed for Season 2 ahead of its premiere

The Disney XD series starring Freddie Prinze Jr. makes its debut on Friday.

A casting call has gone out for a proposed Johnny Carson musical, featuring characters “Ed McMahon” and “Joan Rivers”

“Carson: The Musical” is being based on Carson”s former lawyer”s book “Carson.”

Stephen Colbert calls Bill O”Reilly a “f*cking egomaniac”

“It hurts me to know I hurt the man I admire most, just as Bill would be hurt if he hurt the man he admires most. Himself,” said Colbert.

Letterman”s Top Ten list mocks “Jeopardy”s” sexist “What Women Want” category

Presenting the Top Ten Offensive “Jeopardy!” Categories.