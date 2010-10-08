USA sets January premiere for ‘Fairly Legal,’ returns for ‘White Collar,’ ‘Royal Pains’

USA has formally announced a slew of premiere dates for January 2011, plus a new name for the Sarah Shahi legal drama formerly titled “Facing Kate.”

Now named “Fairly Legal,” the Shahi series focuses on a top litigator who, for no legally realistic reason, decides to become a mediator, a job USA has decided to pitch as “the ultimate anti-lawyer.” The series co-stars Michael Trucco, Virginia Williams and Baron Vaughn and it will premiere on Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

USA will use the return of “Royal Pains,” still starring Mark Feuerstein and Paulo Costanzo, as the lead-in for “Fairly Legal,” bringing the medical dramedy back to complete its second season on January 20 in the 9 p.m. hour.

Also set to return that week is “White Collar,” which will take the 10 p.m. hour on Tuesday, starting on January 18.