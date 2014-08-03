Usain Bolt Busts A Move To The Proclaimers Before A Race, Dances Into Our Hearts

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt may be one of the greatest – if not the greatest – sprinter in the history of track and field, but guess what? He's also a goofy dancer just like the rest of us humans. Here he is resorting to the same grab-bag of canned dance moves you busted out with at the club last night prior to winning a 4×100 meter relay race at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The song? “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, which is still just as terrifyingly catchy as the last 7,000 times you heard it. Observation: the real star of this video is the person holding the camera. Da lat da!

