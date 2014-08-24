Usher dances through ‘She Came To Give It To You’ with Nicki Minaj at MTV VMAs

Even though he was only up for one Video Music Award (for choreography for “Good Kisser”), Usher still showed up to perform his tune, “She Came To Give It To You,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

In a highly choreographed – and entertaining- performance, Usher surrounded himself with a phalanx of dancers and a full band for the vibrant performance. Minaj, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction earlier in the night, joined the ensemble, similarly clad in all white, midway through, as Usher jammed on bass.

Check out the energetic performance below, as well as a teaser for the official video for “She Came To Give It To You,” which Usher debuted Sunday night as well.