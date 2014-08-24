Usher dances through ‘She Came To Give It To You’ with Nicki Minaj at MTV VMAs

#Nicki Minaj
08.25.14 4 years ago

Even though he was only up for one Video Music Award (for choreography for “Good Kisser”), Usher still showed up to perform his tune, “She Came To Give It To You,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

In a highly choreographed – and entertaining- performance, Usher surrounded himself with a phalanx of dancers and a full band for the vibrant performance. Minaj, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction earlier in the night, joined the ensemble, similarly clad in all white, midway through, as Usher jammed on bass.

Check out the energetic performance below, as well as a teaser for the official video for “She Came To Give It To You,” which Usher debuted Sunday night as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSMTV VMA 2014Nicki MinajShe Came To Give It To YouUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP