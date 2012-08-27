Watch: Usher goes deep in hot new music video for ‘Dive’

Usher knows from sexy and he takes it to a new depths in his video for “Dive,” the latest single from his excellent “Looking 4 Myself” album. The song, which features Usher singing in his upper register, is sultry and sweet at the same time, like Seal”s “Kiss From a Rose,” but with a lot more sexual imagery.

The video takes the “wet” part literally as Usher finds himself sinking deeper and deeper underwater as the tide rises inside of his yacht. He and his very lovely lady model Chanel Iman, have their “I”m King of the World!” moment on the boat”s bow, but spend most of their time in various states of undress as he unhurriedly lingers over her body parts.

It”s a good thing there”s a lot of water nearby because you may need a cold shower after this one.