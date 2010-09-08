Usher heads out on ‘OMG’ tour

#Chris Brown
09.08.10 8 years ago

OMG! Usher is finally going on tour. His 25-date “OMG” arena tour kicks off Nov. 10 in Seattle at Key Arena.

The singer will perform hits that span his career, but he”s been tremendously prolific lately between his platinum album “Raymond v. Raymond” and the follow-up, “Versus,”  scattering such songs as “OMG,” “DJ Got Us Fallin” In Love,”  and “Lil Freak” far and wide.

Tickets for the AEG Live-promoted tour go on sale Sept. 17. Contrary to popular rumors, Chris Brown is not opening.

Can”t wait until Nov. 10? Catch Usher on the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris BrowntourUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP