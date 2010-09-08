Usher heads out on ‘OMG’ tour

OMG! Usher is finally going on tour. His 25-date “OMG” arena tour kicks off Nov. 10 in Seattle at Key Arena.

The singer will perform hits that span his career, but he”s been tremendously prolific lately between his platinum album “Raymond v. Raymond” and the follow-up, “Versus,” scattering such songs as “OMG,” “DJ Got Us Fallin” In Love,” and “Lil Freak” far and wide.

Tickets for the AEG Live-promoted tour go on sale Sept. 17. Contrary to popular rumors, Chris Brown is not opening.

Can”t wait until Nov. 10? Catch Usher on the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.