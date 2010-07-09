Usher to release eight new songs on â€˜Versus,â€™ amending â€˜Raymond v. Raymondâ€™

Usher”s “Raymond v. Raymond” is getting a second act in August, as a deluxe edition is released and a “Fame Monster”-like EP with it. “Versus” is an eight-song set that will be sold separately or with the Ultra “Raymond” set on Aug. 24. In a release, it”s described as “a conceptual sequel and final chapter” to the full-length, which itself was the artist”s exploration of “the dichotomies of his life as a newly single man/father.”

Bun B, Polow Da Don, Pitbull and Max Martin all contribute to “Versus”; the latter two appear on the first single from “Versus,” “DJ Got Us Fallin” in Love,” which goes to radio some time this coming week. A track called “Hot Tottie,” produced by Polow, rolls out in early August.

“Raymond v. Ramond” yielded five singles, including omnipresent summer hit “OMG” with will.i.am. The album made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and currently sits at No. 14. The veteran singer is performing in Asia this month, and plays in Atlanta on Aug. 8.