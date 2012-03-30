Usher turns reflective on new album, ‘Looking For Myself’

03.30.12 6 years ago

Usher will release his seventh studio album, “Looking For Myself,” on June 12.

The album, which will be available in standard and deluxe versions,  was preceded by first single, “Climax,” a smooth R&B, sexy jam that sits at No. 40 this week on the Billboard Hot 100. Producers on the album include Swedish mastermind and Britney Spears’ collaborator Max Martin, Diplo, who produced “Climax”; Salaam Remi, Rico Love and Jim Jonsin.

The seven-time Grammy winner has been busy since his last full studio album, 2010″s “Raymond v. Raymond,”  including collaborating with David Guetta on their huge hit “Without You,” and duetting with Romeo Santos on “Promise.”

