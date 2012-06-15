Usher will find himself at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

Usher”s “Looking 4 Myself” should handily come in at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 as it”s poised to be the only title that will surpass the 100,000 mark.

The R&B superstar”s album is one of five new releases that will come into the Top 10. Rush”s “Clockwork Angels” will just miss the 100,000, as it is projected to come in at No 2 with sales of 90,000-95,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran”s “+” will land at No. 4 with a tally of between 45,000-50,000. Country singer Josh Turner”s “Punching Bag” will land at No. 6 with 40,000-45,000 and rapper Waka Flocka Flame”s “Triple F Life” looks good at No. 8, with sales of up to 32,000.

The rest of the Top 10 shakes out with Adele”s “21” falling from No 1 to No. 3, One Direction”s “Up All Night” will be at No. 5 (unless it can”t head off a charge by Turner). Alan Jackson”s “Thirty Miles West” goes from No. 2 to No. 7. John Mayer”s former No. 1, “Born and Raised” goes to No. 9 and Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” lands at No. 10.