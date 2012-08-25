Utah station won’t air NBC’s upcoming ‘The New Normal’

“Glee” creator Ryan Murphy’s upcoming NBC comedy “The New Normal” may not be seen by TV viewers in Utah.

The state’s KSL station is saying it won’t broadcast the sitcom once it starts airing in September.

KSL’s official reason for passing on the show are that it contains “Crude dialogue, explicit content and offensive characterizations,” but some are saying that the station made its decision based on the show’s positive portrayal of a gay couple acting as parents.

The show centers on a same sex couple (Justin Bartha and Andrew Rannells) who have a child through a surrogate mother named Goldie (Georgia King).

“After viewing the pilot episode of ‘The New Normal,’ we have made the decision to keep it off our fall schedule,” Jeff Simpson, CEO of KSL parent company Bonneville International, told The Deseret News. “For our brand, this program simply feels inappropriate on several dimensions, especially during family viewing time.”

NBC responded with a statement that reads, “‘The New Normal’ is a contemporary look at how families are defined today, portrayed through a comedic prism. We are confident that the show will find another home in the Salt Lake City market.”

Ellen Barkin, one of the show’s co-stars, was more vocal in her responses, tweeting, “Anyone in Utah interested in @NBCTheNewNormal please clog up @ksl5tv feed 4 their blatantly homophic decision 2 not air the show #KSLBigots,” and, later, “Shame on u ?@kslcom? not airing ?@NBCTheNewNormal? So L&O SVU (rape & child murder) is ok? But loving gay couple having a baby is inappropriate?” [all sic].

Earlier this summer, a consumer advocacy group called One Million Moms urged advertisers to boycott the upcoming show saying it was potentially “damaging to our culture.”

Last year, KSL also refused to air NBC’s short-lived “The Playboy Club” due to its risqué nature.

“The New Normal” premieres September 11 at 9:30/8:30 CT.