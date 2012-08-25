Utah station won’t air NBC’s upcoming ‘The New Normal’

“Glee” creator Ryan Murphy’s upcoming NBC comedy “The New Normal” may not be seen by TV viewers in Utah.
The state’s KSL station is saying it won’t broadcast the sitcom once it starts airing in September.
KSL’s official reason for passing on the show are that it contains “Crude dialogue, explicit content and offensive characterizations,” but some are saying that the station made its decision based on the show’s positive portrayal of a gay couple acting as parents.
The show centers on a same sex couple (Justin Bartha and Andrew Rannells) who have a child through a surrogate mother named Goldie (Georgia King).
“After viewing the pilot episode of ‘The New Normal,’ we have made the decision to keep it off our fall schedule,” Jeff Simpson, CEO of KSL parent company Bonneville International, told The Deseret News. “For our brand, this program simply feels inappropriate on several dimensions, especially during family viewing time.”
NBC responded with a statement that reads, “‘The New Normal’ is a contemporary look at how families are defined today, portrayed through a comedic prism. We are confident that the show will find another home in the Salt Lake City market.”
Ellen Barkin, one of the show’s co-stars, was more vocal in her responses, tweeting, “Anyone in Utah interested in @NBCTheNewNormal please clog up @ksl5tv feed 4 their blatantly homophic decision 2 not air the show #KSLBigots,” and, later, “Shame on u ?@kslcom? not airing ?@NBCTheNewNormal? So L&O SVU (rape & child murder) is ok? But loving gay couple having a baby is inappropriate?” [all sic].
Earlier this summer, a consumer advocacy group called One Million Moms urged advertisers to boycott the upcoming show saying it was potentially “damaging to our culture.”
Last year, KSL also refused to air NBC’s short-lived “The Playboy Club” due to its risqué nature.
“The New Normal” premieres September 11 at 9:30/8:30 CT.
BULL. SHIT.
It can’t contain any more crude dialogue than anything else on the air or it wouldn’t be aired by a national network, period. As for the explicit content, there is no way a show about a loving couple raising a child has more explicit content than any of the many police procedurals that litter the airwaves. Finally, it’s quite obvious that these characterizations are only offensive to prejudiced bigots.
Note to Chik-fil-A: when your West Hollywood location goes belly up after your recent announcement that you are homophobic bigots, perhaps you can cover the losses by opening more locations in Salt Lake City. Bigot is as bigot does.
ok so they passed on the show. it is their right to do so right? and I think Chic-fill-a is doing just fine. Why does everything offend the GLBT people so much. Get over yourselves already.
It’s extremely uncommon for a local market to refuse to air a show, hence the fact that the story is newsworthy. And the fact that they’re refusing to air a show because it’s about two gay men raising a child– you can’t see why people would be offended by the blatant bigotry here? Really? It’s like if a local network refused to air Good Times or The Jeffersons in the ’70s because of “offensive characterizations.” This is nothing more than prejudice, pure and simple. The only people who need to get over it are the people who are supporting prejudice and bigotry.
Oh, and I’m not a “GLBT” person, either. I’m a straight white male who simply doesn’t like racism, sexism, prejudice, or bigotry. So unfortunately for you, your dismissal of me and your attempt at prejudicial marginalism doesn’t even apply.
The article said that they also passed on The Playboy Club from last year so it must not be exclusive to the gay parenting plot. If in their market they don’t think a show will draw numbers why should they be pressured to carry the programming just because it’s from the network. If more stations did this maybe we could get better overall programming on the air.
Dear Ellen Barkin,
Another Salt Lake City station has already arranged to air your important show. So you and the rest of the entertainment news world can calm down. Now the show doesn’t have to be dragged down by appearing on NBC.
What’s her beef with L&O:SVU anyway?
Write a comment…it piss’s me of that stations like that don’t think twice about airing shows shows centered around murder because that’s ok, but not a loving gay coupe. And i’m not even gay. This is so backwards its not even funny
This is bull shit that murder and rape is more accepted than a loving gay couple. Our county is so freaking backwards its not even funny. I’m Hella pissed and i’m not even gay
Did you ever consider that maybe they just didn’t like this show? I’ve been to SLC many time and watched Modern Family which has a gay couple raising a child.
Idiots. The irony is that the show probably won’t make it a month anyway based on the preview materials I’ve seen. They should have just waited it out instead of coming off as blatantly homophobic.
If they are so homophobic then why wouldn’t they broadcast The Playboy Club last year. Would think that would be very heterosexual, maybe they didn’t think their advertising market would support the program.
West Coast Ram – Like most Americans, you didn’t actually watch “The Playboy Club.”
-Daniel
As personally abhorrent as I find not airing a show because your viewership doesn’t agree with the social issues being portrayed on the show, if the decision was a purely business one, then I can’t really fault them. An affiliate needs to sell advertising time to be viable, and if their data says NOBODY is going to watch the show in that market, or advertisers want nothing to do with buying time for that half an hour, there’s no real alternative for the affiliate.
What I am curious about though, is if the ABC affiliates have had similar issues with Cam/Mitchell on Modern Family… and if they haven’t… why is that?
It should be noted that KSL (the station in question) is owned by Bonneville International Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the mormons).
I’m kind of torn here. KSL may be bigoted Mormons, and I don’t want to support that.
On the other hand, ‘the Playboy Club’ really DID suck. And ‘The New Normal’ is being produced by Ryan Murphy. So maybe KSL just has good taste?
PrettOK – They aired every episode of “Are You There Chelsea?” and “Whitney,” so your “good taste” argument would be hard to sustain very far.
-Daniel
This station is a BUSINESS and they are trying to make money and appeal to their customer base. It is not about their personal morals, it is about making money as a business. Blame the people of SLC and not the station.
If the people/customers are not interested in the program and the station doesn’t carry it why would there be any “blame” at all.