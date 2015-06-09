2015 Emmy nomination announcement will come at a reasonable time

Breaking with obnoxious and antiquated long-time precedent, the TV Academy announced that at least for one year they're doing away with the traditional pre-dawn nomination announcement.

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba and Emmy nominee John Stamos will be announcing nominations for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on July 16 at 8:30 a.m. PT, rather than the standard 5:30 a.m. PT announcement time.

“Television has never been more robust, available and entertaining,” blurbs Bruce Rosenblum. “This year we've had a 40% increase in drama series submissions and close to a 70% increase in limited series submissions, which underscores the wealth of content that's being produced across all platforms by top quality talent in this new golden age of television. We look forward to having Uzo and John join us as we kick off what promises to be an incredible Emmy season.”

Three quick notes:

1) You're confused by the phrase “Emmy nominee John Stamos.” I was too. He was a producer on the 2000 telefilm “The Beach Boys: An American Family” and earned an Emmy nomination in that capacity. He was also a Daytime Emmy nominee for “General Hospital” back in 1983, but that wouldn't have counted.

2) Aduba of course won her Emmy last year for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Orange Is the New Black.” Her identifying paragraph in the Emmys press release also mentions her SAG Award win for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy, her SAG Award win as part of the Best Ensemble in a Comedy and her BTJAA win for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy. That's a lot of references to an actress being recognized for her achievement in comedy for a show that an assortment of tone-deaf Emmy randos determined earlier this year had to be submitted for consideration in the drama field.

3) It's unclear if pushing the nomination announcement to a sane and reasonable time will be a permanent thing or if it merely reflects that this year's Emmy telecast will be on FOX, a network without a national morning show. Morning shows and newspaper deadlines have long been given as the feeble rationale for award nominations being revealed at 5:30 a.m. Pacific whether people care about them or not (Sorry, SAG Award nominations).

Hosted by Andy Samberg, this year's Emmy Awards telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, September 20.