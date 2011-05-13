‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley boogies into ‘Baytown Disco’

05.13.11

“The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley is joining the cast of the action-comedy “The Baytown Disco.”

Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”), Meagan Good (“The Unborn”), Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) and Billy Bob Thornton (“Monster”s Ball,” “Faster”) are also starring in the film.

The film, directed by Barry Battles, is currently shooting in Louisiana.
 
“The Baytown Disco” centers on three redneck brothers who agree to help a battered woman rescue her son from his abusive father. But the situation gets complicated when things aren’t what they appear to be.  

The script, by Battles and Griffin Hood, was featured on 2009″s “Black List” of Hollywood”s top unproduced projects.

Wesley is best-known for playing Stefan Salvatore on the CW’s “Vampire Diaries.” He’s also had small roles on “24” and “Army Wives.”

 

