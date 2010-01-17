Vampire Weekend bites into next week’s chart

Vampire Weekend is poised to take a big bite out of next week”s album chart. The indie rockers look to be a lock to come in at No. 1 with sales of up to 120,000 with their second album, “Contra.” The quartet knocks Ke$ha on her keester as “Animal” falls from No. 1 to No. 3 and Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” sticks around at No. 2 with around 90,000 copies sold, according to Hits Daily Double.

No other debut enters the top 10 as acts like Lady GaGa, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Taylor Swift, and three pesky little chipmunks hold their ground.

In fact we predict no big action on the chart until two weeks from now when Lady Antebellum”s sophomore set, out Jan. 26, blasts into the top spot.

