Vampire Weekend bites into next week’s chart

#Lady Gaga #Taylor Swift
01.17.10 9 years ago

 Vampire Weekend is poised to take a big bite out of next week”s album chart. The indie rockers look to be a lock to come in at No. 1 with sales of up to 120,000 with their second album, “Contra.” The quartet knocks Ke$ha on her keester as  “Animal”  falls from No. 1  to No. 3 and Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” sticks around at No. 2 with around 90,000 copies sold, according to Hits Daily Double.

No other debut enters the top 10 as acts like Lady GaGa, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Taylor Swift, and three pesky little chipmunks hold their ground.

In fact we predict no big action on the chart until two weeks from now when Lady Antebellum”s sophomore set, out Jan. 26, blasts into the top spot.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga#Taylor Swift
TAGSAlicia KeysAnimalCONTRAI DREAMED A DREAMKE$HAKESHALady AntebellumLADY GAGAMary J BligeSUSAN BOYLETAYLOR SWIFTvampire weekend

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP