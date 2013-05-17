Vampire Weekend, George Strait, and Demi Lovato battle for No. 1 on Billboard 200

Vampire Weekend, George Strait and Demi Lovato walk into a bar… wait a minute, that”s not right. Actually the three artists are in a tight race to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week.

Going into the weekend, it looks like Vampire Weekend”s “Modern Vampires of the City” has the edge and is poised to sell up to 135,000 copies. The other two titles are both going to top the 100,000 mark as well. George Strait”s “Love Is Everything” will move up to 120,000 copies for No. 2, while Demi Lovato”s “Demi” is looking good for 115,000 units, which will land her at No. 3.

Unless Amy Grant”s latest sneaks in, that looks like it for debuts next week. Dropping 2-4 will be “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack. Though it moves downward, it is still targeted to sell up to 95,000, according to Hits Daily Double. This week”s No. 1, Lady Antebellum”s “Golden,” will likely drop to No. 5 with sales of 65,000.

“Now That”s What I Call Music 46” will be at No 6. Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” and Michael Buble”s “To Be Loved” are in a dead heat for the No. 7 spot, with each looking strong to sell up to 45,000 copies.

The chart ends on a country note with Pistol Annie”s “Annie Up” at No. 9 and Kenny Chesney”s “Life On A Rock” at No. 10.

The chart closes Sunday night.