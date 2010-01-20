Vampire Weekend sells 100,000+, tops Billboard 200

It”s a rare instance that an independently released album caps the Billboard 200 album chart, but Vampire Weekend”s “Contra” does just that. The XL release is the band”s second album, and its first No. 1, moving 124,000 copies in its first week on sale.

Since Nielsen SoundScan started keeping album sales data in 1991, only 12 independent albums have achieved this feat. The last was Pearl Jam”s “Backspacer” in October last year.

Listen to “Contra” in its entirety here.

It”s the only new album to debut in the top 10 of the chart this week.

Susan Boyle’s “I Dreamed a Dream” sits at No. 2 (77,000 -18%), but you can count on an increase in sales next week, post-“Oprah.” Ke$ha’s “Animal” slips 1-3 (67,000, -56%), Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” falls 3-4 (64,000, -3%), Alicia Keys” “The Element of Freedom” descends 4-5 (48,000, -23%) and GaGa”s “The Fame Monster” EP climbs 10-6 (36,000, +14%) on account of help from her own “Oprah” appearance.

Mary J. Blige’s “Stronger With Each Tear” moves 5-7 (35,000, -26%), Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” drops 7-8 (33,000, -12%), “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” takes off 6-9 (also 33,000, -12%) and Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D.,” caps of the chart 8-10 (32,000, -10%).