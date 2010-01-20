Vampire Weekend sells 100,000+, tops Billboard 200

#Lady Gaga #Taylor Swift
01.20.10 9 years ago

It”s a rare instance that an independently released album caps the Billboard 200 album chart, but Vampire Weekend”s “Contra” does just that. The XL release is the band”s second album, and its first No. 1, moving 124,000 copies in its first week on sale.

Since Nielsen SoundScan started keeping album sales data in 1991, only 12 independent albums have achieved this feat. The last was Pearl Jam”s “Backspacer” in October last year.

Listen to “Contra” in its entirety here.

It”s the only new album to debut in the top 10 of the chart this week.

Susan Boyle’s “I Dreamed a Dream” sits at No. 2 (77,000 -18%), but you can count on an increase in sales next week, post-“Oprah.” Ke$ha’s “Animal” slips 1-3 (67,000, -56%), Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” falls 3-4 (64,000, -3%), Alicia Keys” “The Element of Freedom” descends 4-5 (48,000, -23%) and GaGa”s “The Fame Monster” EP climbs 10-6 (36,000, +14%) on account of help from her own “Oprah” appearance.

Mary J. Blige’s “Stronger With Each Tear” moves 5-7 (35,000, -26%), Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” drops 7-8 (33,000, -12%), “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” takes off 6-9 (also 33,000, -12%) and Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D.,” caps of the chart 8-10 (32,000, -10%).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga#Taylor Swift
TAGSAlicia KeysALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKSKE$HALADY GAGAMary J BligeoprahOPRAH WINFREYSUSAN BOYLETAYLOR SWIFTThe Fame Monstervampire weekend

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP