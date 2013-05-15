Vampires see red in new ‘True Blood’ season six key art

#Alexander Skarsgard #HBO #True Blood
05.15.13 5 years ago

HBO’s “True Blood” will soon return, and the network has released a bloody good piece of promotional art that’s direct and to the point. 

A vampire screams in agony in a blurry, blood red image. It includes the chilling tagline “No one lies forever.” Not even vampires? Things aren’t looking so good for bloodsuckers in the show’s future. 

Check it out here:

Season six will last just  ten episodes, as opposed to the normal twelve. 

“True Blood” stars Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgard, and Ryan Kwanten. Season six will also feature guest stars Rutger Hauer, Amelia Rose Blaire, Arliss Howard, and Jurnee Smollett.

The sixth season of “True Blood” debuts on June 16 at 9 pm on HBO. 

Are you excited for the show’s return?

