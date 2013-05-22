Van Damme’s ‘Timecop’ getting the reboot treatment from Universal

You asked for it, America?
Universal Pictures and producers Marc Shmuger and Tom McNulty (“The Spectacular Now”) are currently planning a reboot of the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme film “Timecop,” a sci-fi actioner that centered on the attempts of a near-future security officer (Van Damme) to thwart a corrupt politician (Ron Silver) bent on using the era’s time-travel technology for nefarious ends. Van Damme will not be involved in the update, which is being approached as a “re-imagining” of the concept. The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.
The original “Timecop” was a minor success in theaters, grossing over $100 million worldwide and becoming Van Damme’s most commercially-successful star vehicle. Directed by Peter Hyams, the film was based on a story originally published in a Dark Horse Comics anthology. A short-lived ABC TV series and a direct-to-DVD sequel followed.
Would you like to see a “Timecop” reboot? Let us know in the comments.
Then what incentive does anyone have to watch?
Nope.
They have to at least give him a small cool role, every remake has the original star in it… i’m not saying like TRON but something like Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street
hopefully its a little more, like JC is the boss of the Timecop Unit,…
Or maybe he he turned bad after his wife has been killed again and now he is the villain, could be a good twist and we all know Van Damme would nail the role as a crazy over the top yet emotional (about his wife) villain…
And Chris Hemsworth should be the main guy, plus he loves JC so he would “fight” with producers to give him a good role…
IF JCVD ISNT IN IT, A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BOYCOTT IT !!! JUST LIKE TOTAL RECALL !