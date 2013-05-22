Van Damme’s ‘Timecop’ getting the reboot treatment from Universal

05.22.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

You asked for it, America?

Universal Pictures and producers Marc Shmuger and Tom McNulty (“The Spectacular Now”) are currently planning a reboot of the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme film “Timecop,” a sci-fi actioner that centered on the attempts of a near-future security officer (Van Damme) to thwart a corrupt politician (Ron Silver) bent on using the era’s time-travel technology for nefarious ends. Van Damme will not be involved in the update, which is being approached as a “re-imagining” of the concept. The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

The original “Timecop” was a minor success in theaters, grossing over $100 million worldwide and becoming Van Damme’s most commercially-successful star vehicle. Directed by Peter Hyams, the film was based on a story originally published in a Dark Horse Comics anthology. A short-lived ABC TV series and a direct-to-DVD sequel followed.

Would you like to see a “Timecop” reboot? Let us know in the comments.

