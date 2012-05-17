Van Halen cancels 30 dates on summer tour

Was it only a matter of time? Van Halen has cancelled more than 30 concert dates, including gigs in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Memphis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Detroit.
The last date on the tour, which reunited the Van Halen brother, Alex and Eddie, with original lead singer David Lee Roth, will pull up wheels on the June 26 gig in New Orleans. No word on rescheduling the gigs or how fans can get refunds has been offered.
Pollstar originally reported the news following stories about individual cancelled gigs in Salt Lake City and El Paso, Texas appeared in those cities” newspapers. Rolling Stone picked up the story and added that the concert promoter, Live Nation, declined to comment, but sources told Rolling Stone that infighting between the band (i.e. between the Van Halen(s) and Roth) were brutal. They “hate each other… band is arguing like mad,” the source told Rolling Stone.
Hey, it”s a relief to hear (though it’s unconfirmed) that infighting rather than that Eddie Van Halen”s health is causing the cancellations, but it”s a shame that grown men in their 50s and 60s can”t figure out a way to make it on stage every night (for which they are paid millions of dollars over the course of the tour, by the way). If Aerosmith can do it, why can”t Van Halen?
It would also appear that the old lack of ticket sales would not be an issue. The tour was selling very well in most markets, if not completely selling out arenas.
The band was supporting its first new album with Roth in more than two decades, “A Different Kind of Truth,” which came out in February.
Hitfix attended Van Halen’s warm-up gig in Los Angeles and found the on-stage chemistry engaging and there were no hints of problems. Is this nothing that separate buses or planes can”t fix?
This reminds me of the exact same thing that happened with KISS when they toured with Frankie Zander as “Ace” I hope this doesn’t have anything to do with DLR’s foot from the Wichita incident.
Zander didn’t have anything to do with that Kiss tour cancellation. Or at least as much to do with it as Paul and his onion thing that year. That band doesn’t matter anyway. We’re talking about VH. I do agree with you on the foot thing though.
Cancelled is incorrect, the dates have only been postponed, nice reporting… As I remember VH postponed dates on the last tour with Roth, and they came back and played later on.
This is what happens when a band is too big for their britches. Who needs fans? The fans should retaliate with poor sales. (Isn’t VH in breech of contract with all these venues?)
Well that it for me Van Halen for me the 2nd time for me. Didnt get all my money back the last time this happen, and will lose money again on
thesea$$holes
actually, the band IS playing your city, but want you to continue yur classes on cognitive thought.
its not always about ME, sometimes its about them, I and you.
by reading yur unintelligent post, im shocked you wer able to scrounge up 100.oo a piece for the tickets.
Babies….
Why is it that reporting on rock music is so often, inaccurate and full of factual mistakes? Postponned and cancelled are not the same thing. Rolling Stone couldn’t even get it right, so I guess it would be too much to ask for this writer to even try to truly research the story.
When the Van Halen camp announces when the 30 dates they took off the books are rescheduled, I will happily change the headline from canceled to postponed.
Excellent post,Melinda! I was thinking the same thing. I saw them in Pittsburgh but these pri-madonna’s will never see another cent from me.
When/If the Van Halen camp officially announces when the 30 dates taken off the books are rescheduled for, I will happily change the headline from “cancels” to “postpones,” but since neither the band’s or promoter’s reps are commenting on the record, I have no knowledge that the dates removed from the calendar will take place at a later time: hence, “cancels.” Having seen the show in L.A., I certainly hope for their fans’ sake that they reschedule all the dates.
The show is awful anyway.. DLR cant sing a note and butchers every song.
Not worth even 25$ a ticket thats for sure!
BULLCRAP reporting. The band is taking a break due to fatigue. They need a break. Tour dates are postponed. I know, I talk to these guys every other week or so.
