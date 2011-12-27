Van Halen confirms 2012 tour: Diamond Dave’s in Anthony’s out

While news of a new Van Halen reunion is not new, the rock group has confirmed at least a few more bits of information right in time for a ticket sales kick-off.

Eddie and Alex Van Halen have re-teamed with original vocalist David Lee Roth and have tapped Eddie’s son Wolfgang, 20, again for bassist duties; the quartet posted rehearsal footage, containing vital information for fans that ticket sales for their tour will go up on Jan. 10.

Now, what those tour dates are, nobody know yet. The band have reportedly signed with Interscope and would likely work their dates around a prospective released date in support.

Van Halen last toured in 2007/2008, also with Roth; Wolfgang Van Halen replaced longtime bassist Michael Anthony (now in Chickenfoot) on that stint. Roth last recorded an album with Van Halen in 1983.

Van Halen – Long Version Trailer from Van Halen on Vimeo.

