Van Halen, with David Lee Roth, recording a new album

Van Halen — with classic vocalist David Lee Roth — came back together for some limited tour dates back in 2008 and it’s becoming clearer now that the band didn’t want the reunion to stop there.

In a statement, the hard rock band’s publishing company Warner Chappell announced that Van Halen extended its longstanding deal, and that the band was back in the studio with Roth for an album “that is due for release in 2011.”

The press release did not specify if founding bassist Michael Anthony was returning for the album; Anthony was replaced by Eddie Van Halen’s young son Wolfgang for the last tour.

Roth has not recorded an album with Van Halen since the 1984 album “1984.” Diamond Dave was replaced by Sammy Hagar through 1996; Roth temporarily rejoined the band and then broke again. Gary Cherone was then the replacement vocalist through 1999.

Anthony and Hagar were the only Van Halen members present when the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007: Eddie was in rehab, Alex Van Halen and Roth declined to appear.