Van Halen’s postponed tour dates are now totally canceled

Van Halen postponed all of their post-June 26 tour dates in May, but now it appears the band won’t be rescheduling those stops at all. Ticketmaster.com is now listing all the rest of the Van Halen tour dates as canceled, as pointed out by Pollstar.

Ticketmaster says ticket buyers can get refunds for the 30+ dates at the point of sale.

The band has yet to announce the cancellations on their various websites, though on Friday they did bother to post a video interview where they discuss “vision,” touring and recording. The band members do not mention the canned schedule, though they definitely appear to be getting along.

Rumors swirled that in-fighting was the inspiration behind the initial postponements, though Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth went on to say that the band was getting along famously, that the postponements occured because the band “bit off way more than we could chew.”

Van Halen released their newest reunion album “A Different Kind of Truth” in February.