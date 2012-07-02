Van Halen’s postponed tour dates are now totally canceled

Van Halen postponed all of their post-June 26 tour dates in May, but now it appears the band won’t be rescheduling those stops at all. Ticketmaster.com is now listing all the rest of the Van Halen tour dates as canceled, as pointed out by Pollstar.
Ticketmaster says ticket buyers can get refunds for the 30+ dates at the point of sale.
The band has yet to announce the cancellations on their various websites, though on Friday they did bother to post a video interview where they discuss “vision,” touring and recording. The band members do not mention the canned schedule, though they definitely appear to be getting along.
Rumors swirled that in-fighting was the inspiration behind the initial postponements, though Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth went on to say that the band was getting along famously, that the postponements occured because the band “bit off way more than we could chew.”
Van Halen released their newest reunion album “A Different Kind of Truth” in February.
This is not a shock at all after reading Sammy Hagar’s book “Red”. Sammy talked about touring in the early 2000’s with Roth and how Roth was the most difficult person to deal with because he still thinks it’s 1984 and he’s still a superstar. According to Sammy, Roth’s voice is usually shot by the 4th or 5th show of a tour and Roth could care less because it’s all about money, not performing for people.
Hagar also mentions that both Van Halen brothers were complete alcoholics throughout their entire careers and were totally dysfunctional human beings. Eddie is a control freak who gets angry when anyone disagrees and Alex just nodded and drank more to any decision the band made. Michael Anthony was quiet and always took Sammy’s side on issues (since Sammy and Mike were the least dysfunctional of the band).
I had plans to see VH when they came to Denver in May, but after reading Sammy’s book, I decided to save my money and I’m glad I did. I used that money to buy Jack White tickets at Red Rocks in August instead.
I think you made a wise choice!