Vancouver critics go with ‘Boyhood,’ Gyllenhaal, Swinton

Members of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle have finished up their annual barroom vote and settled on Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” as the year's best film. They went out on a respectable limb in the Best Actress race, however, opting for Tilda Swinton's “Only Lovers Left Alive” performance. Meanwhile, Stéphane Lafleur's “Tu dors Nicole” cleaned up in the Canadian categories.

the full list of winners below

INTERNATIONAL

Best Film

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary

“The Overnighters”

CANADIAN

Best Canadian Film

“Tu dors Nicole”

Best Director of a Canadian Film

Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”

Best Actor in a Canadian Film

Antoine-Olivier Pilon, “Mommy”

Best Actress in a Canadian Film

Julianne Côté, “Tu dors Nicole”

Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film

Marc-André Grondin, “Tu dors Nicole”

Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film

Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”

Best Screenplay for a Canadian Film

Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”

Best Canadian Documentary

“The Price We Pay”

Best First Film by a Canadian Director

“Violent”

Best British Columbia Film

“Violent”