Vancouver critics go with ‘Boyhood,’ Gyllenhaal, Swinton

Members of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle have finished up their annual barroom vote and settled on Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” as the year's best film. They went out on a respectable limb in the Best Actress race, however, opting for Tilda Swinton's “Only Lovers Left Alive” performance. Meanwhile, Stéphane Lafleur's “Tu dors Nicole” cleaned up in the Canadian categories.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest at The Circuit.
INTERNATIONAL
Best Film
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actress
Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Screenplay
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”
Best Documentary
“The Overnighters”
CANADIAN
Best Canadian Film
“Tu dors Nicole”
Best Director of a Canadian Film
Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”
Best Actor in a Canadian Film
Antoine-Olivier Pilon, “Mommy”
Best Actress in a Canadian Film
Julianne Côté, “Tu dors Nicole”
Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film
Marc-André Grondin, “Tu dors Nicole”
Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film
Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”
Best Screenplay for a Canadian Film
Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”
Best Canadian Documentary
“The Price We Pay”
Best First Film by a Canadian Director
“Violent”
Best British Columbia Film
“Violent”
Join The Discussion: Log In With