Vanessa Bayer Infuriates Tegan and Sara So Well

“Sound Advice” is one of my favorite morsel-sized web series. “SNL” star Vanessa Bayer (a.k.a. Janessa Slater) plays a confidently idiotic media coach to musicians, who always look dumbfounded by the whole exercise. It's a delightful routine until you remember that some real media coaches are probably exactly like this.

Could this be the best episode yet? I'm an ecstatic Tegan and Sara fan, so I'm willing to throw my hands up and say yes. Props to Vanessa for her incredible rendition of the “Sister, Sister” theme. We love and miss you, Jackee!