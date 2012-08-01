Vanessa Hudgens is the latest starlet to join ‘Machete Kills’

Vanessa Hudgens is apparently really eager to shed her former identity as a teen idol in Disney’s “HIgh School Musical” franchise.

We’ve seen her in Zach Snyder’s macho fantasy sci-fi flick “Sucker Punch,” and now she’s joining a bevy of beauties in Robert Rodriguez’ sex and violence-laced neo-exploitation sequel “Machete Kills.”

The news was announced on the actress’ official page. It says, “Yes, it is true! We can confirm that Vanessa will be in the new Robert Rodriguez movie Machete Kills as Cereza!”

Just about every star in the world has signed on for the sequel, including returning stars Danny Trejo (as the title hero), Jessica Alba and Michelle Rodriguez, plus newcomers like Oscar nominee Demián Bichir, Amber Heard, a leather-clad Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Alexa Vega, Mel Gibson, Edward james Olmos, Cuba Gooding Jr., William Sadler, Charlie Sheen (sorry, I mean President Sheen) and, in the stunt casting choice of the year, Lady Gaga.

A third “Machete” film is also in the works, but no cast announcements have been made.

Likewise, no release date has been set for part 2, but the film has been shooting for over a month and Rodriguez is known to work very fast, so “Machete” should killing on the big screen again very soon.