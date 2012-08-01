Vanessa Hudgens is the latest starlet to join ‘Machete Kills’

#Robert Rodriguez #Danny Trejo #Lady Gaga
08.01.12 6 years ago

Vanessa Hudgens is apparently really eager to shed her former identity as a teen idol in Disney’s “HIgh School Musical” franchise.

We’ve seen her in Zach Snyder’s macho fantasy sci-fi flick “Sucker Punch,” and now she’s joining a bevy of beauties in Robert Rodriguez’ sex and violence-laced neo-exploitation sequel “Machete Kills.”

The news was announced on the actress’ official page. It says, “Yes, it is true! We can confirm that Vanessa will be in the new Robert Rodriguez movie Machete Kills as Cereza!”

Just about every star in the world has signed on for the sequel, including returning stars Danny Trejo (as the title hero), Jessica Alba and Michelle Rodriguez, plus newcomers like Oscar nominee Demián Bichir, Amber Heard, a leather-clad Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Alexa Vega, Mel Gibson, Edward james Olmos, Cuba Gooding Jr., William Sadler, Charlie Sheen (sorry, I mean President Sheen) and, in the stunt casting choice of the year, Lady Gaga.

A third “Machete” film is also in the works, but no cast announcements have been made.

Likewise, no release date has been set for part 2, but the film has been shooting for over a month and Rodriguez is known to work very fast, so “Machete” should killing on the big screen again very soon. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Rodriguez#Danny Trejo#Lady Gaga
TAGSDanny TrejoLADY GAGAMACHETE KILLSMICHELLE RODRIGUEZRobert RodriguezVanessa Hudgens

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP