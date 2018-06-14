Sony

The status of Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the stranger parts of the massive undertaking by Marvel Studios. Peter Parker is part of the MCU and still owned by Sony, but the characters that belong to his universe are not. This includes Venom, soon to be played by Tom Hardy on the big screen. He and some of the others are being kept away from the MCU and Peter Parker — though nobody knows what is possible with Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse this fall.

But just because there is an invisible wall keeping Venom and Spider-Man apart now, Ruben Fleischer has some hope for his titular character to cross paths in future movies when asked about it during an interview with Empire (Via Slashfilm):

“This feels very much like Venom‘s movie,” Fleischer said. “It’s the introduction of the character. As to where it will go in future movies, and who he’ll run across, I can’t say.”

As has been well documented, there is some confusion over where these characters lie regarding Spider-Man’s deal to appear in Marvel Studios’ films. But Amy Pascal did make it fairly clear that this is where Marvel and Sony split according to ComicBook.com: