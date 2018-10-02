Sony

Venom opens this Friday, and we’ll have our full review up tonight (our interview with director Ruben Fleischer is available here), but in the meantime, critics were allowed to share their first reactions to a screening late Monday night, and hoo boy. Much like seeing how Tumblr reacted to Venom’s long tongue, the critics’ reactions leave us unsettled, yet intrigued.

But before we get to those tweets, it’s interesting to note that Tom Hardy revealed his “favorite 40 minutes” of scenes didn’t make the final cut. He made the tongue-in-cheek claim almost five minutes into this interview with Rob from Comics Explained: