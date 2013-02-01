Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore get close in ‘Bates Motel’ teaser and poster

02.01.13 6 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve seen quite a few dark glimpses into the world of “Bates Motel,” the upcoming A&E prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” but a new teaser at last gives us a good look at the show’s main cast members. 

“Bates” is from the minds of “Lost” exec Carlton Cuse and “Friday Night Lights” writer Kerry Ehrin and explores the early days of everyone’s favorite mama’s boy, Norman Bates, after the duo open a motel in a rural area. 

Unlike the previous teasers, which emphasized creepy, David Lynch-lite surrealism and outright horror, this new one finally centers on the show’s hero, Norman Bates  (“Finding Neverland’s” Freddie Highmore) and his dear old mum, played by “Up in the Air” star Vera Farmiga. They sit on the bed together (perhaps a bit too close together), as the camera slowly tracks in on Norman’s smirking visage. The only dialogue: “I love you, Norman.”

Watch here:

Likewise, the new poster is based around the same image, with the added tagline “A boy’s best friend is his mother.” 

Take a look here:

“Bates Motel” premieres Monday, March 18 at 1o pm ET on A&E.

TAGSA&EALFRED HITCHCOCKBates MotelCARLTON CUSEFreddie HighmoreKerry EhrinPSYCHOVERA FARMIGA

