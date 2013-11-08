‘Veronica Mars’ creator bringing ‘iZombie’ to life for The CW

(CBR) Another DC Comics property is in development as TV show on The CW: Vertigo series “iZombie”, with “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas and his frequent collaborator Diane Ruggiero on board to write and executive produce, as first reported Thursday by Deadline

“iZombie” ran from 2010 to 2012, from the creative team of writer Chris Roberson and initial artist Mike Allred, who drew much of the series’ 28 issues. The lighthearted horror book stars Gwendolyn Price, a zombie who needs to eat a brain once a month to maintain her intelligence. She gains the memories of the person whose brain she consumes, which happens to have the advantageous side effect of helping to solve murders.

Deadline describes the “iZombie” TV project as, “a supernatural crime procedural that centers on a med student-turned-zombie who takes a job in the coroner”s office to gain access to the brains she must reluctantly eat to maintain her humanity. But with each brain she consumes, she inherits the corpse”s memories, and with the help of her medical examiner boss and a police detective, she solves homicide cases in order to quiet the disturbing voices in her head.”