VH1 gives a green light to new series ‘Naked Dating’

After “Naked and Afraid” put the nude spin on “Survivor,” we all knew it wasn’t going to be long before every format added a naked element. To that end, VH1 has given the greenlight to “Naked Dating” (working title), a one-hour weekly series that will explore the art of romance free of pre-conceived notions, stereotypes — and clothes. So, naked naked naked. But blurred out. Still, naked! The series will play with the idea of what it really means to be naked in the search for love. So, naked!

Filmed on a remote exotic locale, each close-ended episode will feature a man and a woman as they each date two different, naked suitors. At the end of the episode, the two romance seekers analyze what they”ve learned from their dates and themselves before deciding on whether or not to move forward with their prospective love matches. So, you know, like “Blind Date,” but naked.

Once everyone has stripped away the artifices of our modern world and revealed their ultimate, honest selves, the results will be surprising. The hosted series will consist of 10 one-hour episodes that will be edited according to network standards.

“At first, this seems like a show that”s all about a noisy, provocative hook – and we embrace that,” said Susan Levison, Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Production, VH1. “But when you go deeper, it”s really about something that we can all relate to – the search for true love. It”s also a series with heart and masterful storytelling – both earmarks of an engaging, must-watch show.”

“We created this show based on marrying a provocative idea with a back to basics philosophy. With all the dating options in the world, what happens if you take one man and woman and strip them of all their pretenses?” VH1 immediately understood our vision and is a fantastic partner on a show that uses a social experiment to provide a fun an entertaining look into how men and women interact when they bare all,” said Howard Schultz, President of Lighthearted Entertainment.

Will you be watching “Naked Dating”?