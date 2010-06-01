Victoria’s Secret thinks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is starring in ‘Transformers 3’

06.01.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

With a “Go Get ‘Em Rosie!”, Victoria’s Secret posted a video last night (May 31) congratulating one of its Angels, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, as The Babe in forthcoming “Transformers 3.” Though no official announcement has been made from Camp Michael Bay, it seems that the 23-year-old Secret bearer will be replacing Megan Fox, who exited the film last month.

With great pride and in 1:35, the lingerie-maker highlighted Huntington-Whiteley’s acting reel, from her critical best “The Runway” to her biggest box office success, “Smiling, With Wings.”

Just kidding. It’s a bunch of shots of the model in her underwear.

Huntington-Whitely seems to have no Hollywood acting experience but may bud as an actress while being pursued by giant robots and, more than likely, Shia LaBeouf.

Production has just begun on the July 2011 popcorn flick; the first two films have raked in more than $1.5 billion globally.

