Watch: Kanye West’s Bon Iver collab ‘Lost in the World’ video finally drops

Gone are the ballerinas of “Runaway.” Kanye West has recruited a different dancer crew for “Lost in the World.”
After 18 months on the market, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” has finally yielded another music video. “Lost” — which features vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and a sample from the late, great Gil Scott-Heron — is shot in all black and white, with nary a shot of Ye’s full face. We do get an eyeful, however, of tortured and slick mirrors and skylines, with a well-placed dancer depicting the heaven and hell in which the rapper wallows.
This Ruth Hogben-directed clip plays out more like a fashion video, though the only style for the ladies here is an XL beefy tee. That makes sense, though. It’s a gorgeous way to sell the song.
West has been in headlines lately for the relaunch of his G.O.O.D. music initiatives, including a new song “Mercy” with his cohorts and a controversial remix of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like.”
welcome to: [www.netetrader.com]
The website wholesale for many kinds of
fashion shoes, like the nike,jordan,prada,****, also including the jeans,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations. All the products are free shipping, and the the price is competitive, and also can accept the paypal payment.,after the payment, can ship within short time.
free shipping
competitive price
any size available
accept the paypal
[www.scnshop.com]
jordan shoes $32
nike shox $32
Christan Audigier bikini $23
Ed Hardy Bikini $23
Smful short_t-shirt_woman $15
ed hardy short_tank_woman $16
Sandal $32
christian louboutin $80
Sunglass $15
COACH_Necklace $27
handbag $33
AF tank woman $17
puma slipper woman $30
[www.netetrader.com]