Watch: Kanye West’s Bon Iver collab ‘Lost in the World’ video finally drops

05.04.12 6 years ago

Gone are the ballerinas of “Runaway.” Kanye West has recruited a different dancer crew for “Lost in the World.”

After 18 months on the market, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” has finally yielded another music video. “Lost” — which features vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and a sample from the late, great Gil Scott-Heron — is shot in all black and white, with nary a shot of Ye’s full face. We do get an eyeful, however, of tortured and slick mirrors and skylines, with a well-placed dancer depicting the heaven and hell in which the rapper wallows.

This Ruth Hogben-directed clip plays out more like a fashion video, though the only style for the ladies here is an XL beefy tee. That makes sense, though. It’s a gorgeous way to sell the song.

West has been in headlines lately for the relaunch of his G.O.O.D. music initiatives, including a new song “Mercy” with his cohorts and a controversial remix of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like.”

