‘Vikings’ season 2 sets sail February 27

History’s “Vikings” have set a date for a second season of sailing, drinking and pillaging.



Ragnar, Rollo, Lagertha and the rest of the gang will return with 10 all-new episodes beginning in February.

The drama series centers on Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), his brother Rollo (Clive Standen), and his wife Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who ally themselves with King Horrik (Donal Logue), who continues his quest to expore and conquer more kingdoms of the Dark Ages.

Among the new stars debuting in the second season are Alexander Ludwig (“The Hunger Games”), who will play Ragnar’s son Bjorn, and Linus Roache (“Law & Order”) as Ecbert, King of Wessex.

Season two of “Vikings” kicks off Thursday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.