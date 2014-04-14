Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker with teary, belated MTV acceptance speech

#Paul Walker #MTV #Vin Diesel #Facebook
04.14.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Vin Diesel paid tribute to his “Fast and Furious” co-star Paul Walker in voiceover at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, but now he's posted an even more personal appreciation via his official Facebook page.

In a belated acceptance speech for the pair's win for Best Onscreen Duo at last night's awards ceremony, the actor tears up as he remembers his late friend while taking a break from filming “Fast and Furious 7”: “Thank you for honoring me, and more importantly, thank you for honoring that angel, my brother Paul Walker.”

Watch the full tribute below.

Post by Vin Diesel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Walker#MTV#Vin Diesel#Facebook
TAGSFacebookFAST AND FURIOUSfast and furious 6FAST AND FURIOUS 7Fast And The FuriousMTVMTV Movie Awards 2014PAUL WALKERVIN DIESELVin Diesel Facebook

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP