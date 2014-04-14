Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker with teary, belated MTV acceptance speech

Vin Diesel paid tribute to his “Fast and Furious” co-star Paul Walker in voiceover at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, but now he's posted an even more personal appreciation via his official Facebook page.
In a belated acceptance speech for the pair's win for Best Onscreen Duo at last night's awards ceremony, the actor tears up as he remembers his late friend while taking a break from filming “Fast and Furious 7”: “Thank you for honoring me, and more importantly, thank you for honoring that angel, my brother Paul Walker.”
Watch the full tribute below.
Post by Vin Diesel.
