Vin Diesel offers first look at ‘Fast & Furious 7’

Vin Diesel posted a little gift for fans over the weekend on his Facebook page – what seems to be an image from “Fast & Furious 7.” It features Diesel looking terribly unamused and Paul Walker relatively beat-up. Nathalie Emmanuel also appears to be a little distressed there in the background.

The image came from Diesel with the message “ The unknown road ahead… P.s. One from the set.” That doesn’t truly tell us anything about the seventh installment in the long-running franchise as no one assumed that the “Fast & Furious” characters were going to have it easy in the movie.

James Wan, who directed this past weekend’s box office champ “Insidious: Chapter 2” is directing “Fast & Furious 7.” The previous four installments in the franchise (“Tokyo Drift” through “Fast & Furious 6”) were directed by Justin Lin.

This summer’s “Fast & Furious 6” has earned nearly $240 million in the U.S. which may explain, in part, why the seventh movie is going to arrive next year as opposed to a little further down the line (strike while the iron is hot). In fact, even looking at adjusted domestic grosses , “Fast & Furious 6” opened bigger and has taken in more money than any other film in the franchise.