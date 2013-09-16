Vin Diesel offers first look at ‘Fast & Furious 7’

Vin Diesel posted a little gift for fans over the weekend on his Facebook page – what seems to be an image from “Fast & Furious 7.” It features Diesel looking terribly unamused and Paul Walker relatively beat-up. Nathalie Emmanuel also appears to be a little distressed there in the background.

The image came from Diesel with the message “The unknown road ahead… P.s. One from the set.” That doesn’t truly tell us anything about the seventh installment in the long-running franchise as no one assumed that the “Fast & Furious” characters were going to have it easy in the movie.
James Wan, who directed this past weekend’s box office champ “Insidious: Chapter 2” is directing “Fast & Furious 7.” The previous four installments in the franchise (“Tokyo Drift” through “Fast & Furious 6”) were directed by Justin Lin. 
This summer’s “Fast & Furious 6” has earned nearly $240 million in the U.S. which may explain, in part, why the seventh movie is going to arrive next year as opposed to a little further down the line (strike while the iron is hot). In fact, even looking at adjusted domestic grosses, “Fast & Furious 6” opened bigger and has taken in more money than any other film in the franchise.
 
“Fast & Furious 7” is racing into theaters July 11, 2014.

