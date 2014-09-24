Vin Diesel posts Paul Walker ‘Fast & Furious 7’ photo to Facebook

Vin Diesel took to Facebook yesterday to offer us some new images from “Fast & Furious 7,” including one with the late Paul Walker (above). The seventh installment in the franchise is due out next April and was delayed following Walker's untimely death in November of last year.

Diesel's post to the social network indicates that he has seen a trailer for the upcoming movie and he says that he was “speechless” following it. He adds, “I must also say, that it was emotional and bittersweet… we all went above and beyond to make Pablo proud, but man, I wish he could see what we have created and just how far we have come.”

The above image is actually the second of the two Diesel offered, and below is the first. Whether or not they are from the trailer itself is unclear, but there is a trailer ready and, hopefully, we will all get to see it soon.

James Wan is directing this entry in the franchise which will again bring back a number of actors from previous installments including Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster.

“Fast & Furious 7” races into theaters on April 3, 2015.