Vin Diesel returns in very quick new ‘Riddick’ teaser

03.23.13 5 years ago

Twenty-two seconds. That’s all the time that Universal needs to hook fans on the upcoming “Riddick,” the third film in which Vin Diesel play the title anti-hero.

The brand new teaser shows snippets of action, exotic creatures and Riddick’s creepy, glowing eyes which allow him to see in the dark. We don’t see any of Diesel’s co-stars (it’s much more of a starring vehicle than the “Fast and Furious” films have become), and the few snippets of dialogue simply underline what viewers already know: Riddick is a complicated badass, and it’s best to stay out of his way. 

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Diesel’s Facebook page Friday night.

“You’re not afraid of the dark, are you?” echoes the very first Riddick adventure, 2000’s “Pitch Black.” David Twohy wrote and directed that film, its 2004 sequel “The Chronicles of Riddick,” and the latest film.

This one finds Riddick left for dead on a desolate planet, only to survive and exact revenge on those who deserted him. 

“Riddick” also stars Karl Urban, Katee Sackhoff, Jordi Mollà, Nolan Gerard Funk, Keri Hilson and Dave Batista.

“Riddick” opens September 6.

What do you think of the teaser?

