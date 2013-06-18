Vin Diesel suits up as ‘Riddick’ in 15 stunning new images

#Vin Diesel
06.18.13 5 years ago

Chomping at the bit for “Riddick”? We’ve got 15 brand-new images to tide you over until September 6.

Vin Diesel returns as the interstellar antihero in the upcoming David Twohy threequel, which sees the title character stranded on a barren planet where he’s hunted by not only vicious alien predators but two groups of mercenaries led by Santana (Jordi Malla) and Boss Johns (Matt Nable).

Check out all the images in the gallery below, then navigate over to our set report here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel
TAGSDAVE BAUTISTADavid TwohyKarl UrbanKATEE SACKHOFFMATT NABLERiddickRiddick imagesRiddick photosRiddick picturesRiddick Rule the DarkVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP