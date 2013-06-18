Vin Diesel suits up as ‘Riddick’ in 15 stunning new images

Chomping at the bit for “Riddick”? We’ve got 15 brand-new images to tide you over until September 6.

Vin Diesel returns as the interstellar antihero in the upcoming David Twohy threequel, which sees the title character stranded on a barren planet where he’s hunted by not only vicious alien predators but two groups of mercenaries led by Santana (Jordi Malla) and Boss Johns (Matt Nable).

Check out all the images in the gallery below, then navigate over to our set report here.