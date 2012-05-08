Vin Diesel teases more ‘Riddick’ with new image from the film

Damn, Vin Diesel has totally been working out.

At least that’s what I personally took away from this latest “Riddick” photo, which the star posted on his official Facebook page yesterday afternoon. Also, he’s holding some kind of staff made out of what looks like bones. And he’s bald still.

“Riddick” also stars Karl Urban, Katee Sackhoff, Jordi Molla and Bokeem Woodbine. The David Twohy-directed sequel is likely to hit theaters sometime next year.

Check out the full image below and let us know what you think of Vin Diesel’s pecs!

Official plot synopsis:

The infamous Riddick has been left for dead on a sun-scorched planet that appears to be lifeless. Soon, however, he finds himself fighting for survival against alien predators more lethal than any human he”s encountered. The only way off is for Riddick to activate an emergency beacon and alert mercenaries who rapidly descend to the planet in search of their bounty.

The first ship to arrive carries a new breed of merc, more lethal and violent, while the second is captained by a man whose pursuit of Riddick is more personal. With time running out and a storm on the horizon that no one could survive, his hunters won”t leave the planet without Riddick”s head as their trophy.

